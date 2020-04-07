1 Killed, 4 Injured in Clash over Land in Bengal

Palashipara (WB), Apr 7 (PTI) One person was killed and four others were injured in a clash between two families over a piece of land in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

The incident occurred in Gopinathpur area in Palashipara police station area, an officer said.

The land dispute between the family of deceased Samser Sheikh (50) and his nephews turned into a clash during which both groups attacked the other with sharp weapons, he said.

Five persons were injured and admitted to Tehatta sub-divisional hospital where Sheikh succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

