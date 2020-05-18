1 More Person Tests COVID-19 Positive in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 18 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total active cases in the district to four, an official said on Monday.

Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said the fresh case is a patient from a private hospital here.

He said the infected person has been shifted to Medical College Begarazpur and the staff of the private hospital quarantined.

The Health department is tracing people who were in contact with the new COVID-19 patient, Kumar added.

Three fresh cases were reported in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday after three migrant workers, who were at a quarantine centre, tested positive in Khatoli town.

