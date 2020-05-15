1 More Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 15 (PTI) A woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to six, an officer said.

The authorities had sent 24 samples from the district for novel coronavirus testing, of which one returned positive and all the remaining were negative, Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said.

Shamli had become coronavirus-free after all 18 patients in the district recovered but later fresh cases were reported in the district, officials said.

Earlier, two vegetable market agents and some of their contacts had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, they said.

