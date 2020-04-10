10 Coronavirus Patients of Agra Shifted to Mathura

Mathura, Apr 10 (PTI) Ten people infected by coronavirus have been shifted to a community health centre in Mathura from Agra due to a spurt of cases there, a top official said on Friday.

Quarantine protocols are being strictly maintained in the ward where they are being treated, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

"Ten COVID-19 patients from Agra have been shifted to Community Health Centre, Vrindaban," he said.

Masks have been made mandatory for people venturing out of their homes in the district, the DM said, adding that punitive action may be taken against violators.

Twenty-five more samples have been sent to the J N Medical College in Aligarh, Mishra said, adding that results are being awaited.

The DM said the one-kilometre area around the Andhi Kuiya Markaj mosque in Oal village would continue to remain under the COVID-19 containment plan for some more days to come. Some members of the Tablighi Jamaat had spent a night at this mosque.

Meanwhile, SSP Gaurav Grover said there was no dearth of hand sanitisers, gloves or face masks for police personnel in the district. Police on duty is fully equipped, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)