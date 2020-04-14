10 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) At least 10 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in different parts of West Bengal over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 120, health department officials said on Tuesday.

The number of deaths due to the disease remained unchanged at seven.

The department did not mention anything about the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours on its bulletin.

Taking into account the fresh cases that were reported on Tuesday, the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal stood at 147.

The Union health ministry, however, put the total at 190 on its website.

The ministry also said that the number of people discharged from different hospitals in the state was 36.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)