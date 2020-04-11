10 More Test Positive in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI): Ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 228.

While seven new cases were detected from Kannur, two were from Kasaragod and one from Kozhikode, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Three of the affected were those who had come from abroad and seven had got it through contacts.

Samples of 19 infected people had turned negative, he said. So far, 373 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed from the state. While 1.23 lakh people are under observation, 714 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

