1,000 Buses Being Operated by MP Govt Every Day for Ferrying Migrant Workers: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that 1,000 buses are being operated by the state government every day for ferrying migrant workers."All the migrant workers are our guests. We are ensuring that no one will remain hungry. We are running 1,000 buses daily to take these labourers from Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border to Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border. We are trying that no migrant worker has to walk back to his/her home town," Chouhan told ANI."Efforts are also being made to bring back all the migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh from other states," he said.As per an official statement, at least 3.87 lakh migrant labourers have returned to states.Chouhan has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of these labourers who died in an accident in Barwani district. Rs 25,000 each will also be given to the injured.Four people, including two children, were killed while another two children were injured after they met with an accident in Barwani district while travelling to Indore from Maharashtra. (ANI)

