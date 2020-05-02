106 New COVID-19 Cases Take Rajasthan's Count to 2,772

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Rajasthan on Saturday reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,772 in the State.According to the state's Health Department, six new COVID-19 deaths were reported today. With this, the toll rises to 68.Of all the fresh cases reported in the sate, Jodhpur reported maximum cases -- 60, Jaipur 33, Ajmer 4 and Kota 3.There are a total of 1,462 active cases in the state.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

