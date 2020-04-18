10,729 People Arrested, 33,984 Vehicles Seized for Lockdown Violation in Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): As many as 10,729 people have been arrested, 33,984 vehicles seized and 52,626 cases registered in Maharashtra for allegedly violating the lockdown, police said on Saturday.According to the police, all these cases were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Meanwhile, the police informed that eight police officers and 29 other police personnel have been infected by COVID-19 in the state.This comes as the nation-wide lockdown, which was scheduled to end on April 14, was recently extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 3,323 cases, out of which 331 patients have recovered and 201 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

