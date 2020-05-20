1,08,121 Samples Tested for COVID-19 in Last 24 Hours: ICMR

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A total of 1,08,121 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday."As many as 1,08,121 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in India. The total number of samples tested till 9 am today is at 25,12,388," ICMR said.Earlier, ICMR also released revised guidelines for TrueNat, a comprehensive assay for screening and testing for positive cases for COVID-19.A circular published by the apex medical body also elaborated on the steps to be followed for new testing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)