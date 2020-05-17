11 Arrested, 226 Vehicles Penalised for Defying Lockdown: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 17 (PTI) Eleven people were held and challans issued to owners of 226 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown on Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the red zone for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic prohibiting normal movement in this district in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi.

"Six FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 11 people arrested. A total of 898 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 226 of them, while another four were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Over 6,327 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for defying the lockdown, which came into force here on March 25, according to police data available with PTI.

Also, more than 1,705 FIRs have been lodged and 7,422 people booked, while challans issued to 28,509 vehicles and 1,330 vehicles have been impounded for the lockdown violation, the data stated.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, which bars assembly of four or more people, covering the duration of the nationwide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned.

As of Sunday, 255 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district including five deaths, while 191 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS

