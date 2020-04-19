11 Dogs Die of Suspected Canine Distemper over Last Few Days in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Several strays dog have died over the past few days in villages of Sagri Tehsil here in suspected cases of canine distemper disease, an official said on Sunday.

Veterinary officer Dr Vinod Yadav said, "The deaths of stray dogs has been reported from Anjaan Shaheed, Devapaar, Soharraiya, Pataar and other villages. So far, deaths of 11 dogs have been reported. The carcasses were examined."

Prima facie, the veterinary officer said it appears that the dogs were affected by canine distemper, a disease which spreads from one dog to another dog and is highly contagious.

