11 More Contract Infection, COVID Cases 1935 in Punjab Now

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Eleven more persons contracted coronavirus infection on Thursday in Punjab, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1935 in the state.

Seven cases were reported in Jalandhar, followed by three in Ludhiana and one in Patiala, as per the state's medical bulletin.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients - eight from Patiala, three each from Pathankot and Mansa and nine from Jalandhar - were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of cured patients to 223 in the state, as per the bulletin.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 297 coronavirus cases, followed by 205 in Jalandhar, 158 in Tarn Taran, 151 in Ludhiana, 122 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 102 in Mohali, 100 in Patiala, 92 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 59 in Moga, 58 in Rupnagar, 55 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 46 in Faridkot, 44 in Ferozepur, 41 in Fazilka, 40 in Bathinda, 32 in Mansa, 29 in Pathankot, 27 in Kapurthala and 21 in Barnala, the bulletin revealed.

Of the total cases, 32 have died, as per the bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,408 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which, 42,425 samples were negative and reports of 3,048 samples are still awaited.

There are 1,680 active cases in the state, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)