11 More COVID-19 Cases in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): 11 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mohali, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 84, said Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.Out of the 11 new cases, 10 are Nanded pilgrims and one is PGI employee from Mullanpur.Dayalan further informed that out of the total number of cases in Mohali, 30 have been cured, 52 are active cases and two persons have died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

