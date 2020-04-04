11 More COVID-19 Positive Cases in WB, Tally Now at 49

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): The total number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 49 in West Bengal on Saturday after 11 more people tested positive, the state health department said.Earlier in the day, an employee of one of the contractors of the Kolkata Port Trust tested positive for coronavirus in Haldia. The man, Bilal Khan, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and returned on March 24.A huge religious gathering was held at the Nizamuddin Markaz building in Delhi between March 13 to 15. The gathering came into the spotlight after those who attended the event started to test positive for coronavirus.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in India climbed to 3,072 on Saturday. At least 75 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)