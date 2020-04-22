11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Out of the 11 new COVID-19 cases reported today, five patients have a foreign travel history, and three patients were infected through local contacts.According to the Kerala Chief Minister, the total number of positive cases in the State is 437, including 127 active cases.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)