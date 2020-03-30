11 Test Positive for COVID-19 in J-K, Tally Climbs to 49

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) Mar 30 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 49 after 11 more people were tested positive in the Union Territory on Monday, the officials said. Out of the 49 positive cases, 45 are active, 2 have recovered and 2 have died. The 11 cases include three from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir."Just Now: Another positive case reported by SKIMS Soura. Total 49," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, J-K informed in a tweet. Earlier in the day, the J-K administration had confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases. "10 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today which include three from Jammu division and seven from Kashmir division thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 48."Till date, 11644 travellers and those in contact with suspected cases in the UT have been put under surveillance which includes 355 persons who are in hospital isolation and quarantine. (ANI)

