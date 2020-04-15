115 People Tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh Today

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Health Department on Wednesday said that 115 people were tested for COVID-19 in the State today, of which 23 were negative and the results of 92 are awaited.Currently, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the State is at 33 including 16 active cases, 12 recovered and one death, informed the Health Department in its daily COVID-19 bulletin. As many as 5,875 people are under surveillance while 4,036 have completed the observation period of surveillance.India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 while 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

