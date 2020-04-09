12 More Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kerala, Tally Rises to 357

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI): Twelve more people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far to 357.

While the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod reported four cases each, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram one each and in Malappuram, two cases were detected, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Eleven people had been infected through contact while one person had travelled from abroad, he said.

Thirteen results of infected people had returned negative on Thursday.

There are 258 active coronavirus cases in the state and 1.36 lakh people are under observation, 723 in various hospitals.

The state had reported two fatalities.PTI UD SS

