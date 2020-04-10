12 More Test Positive for Covid-19 in Bengal; Active Cases Rise to 89

Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) Twelve more people tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 89, state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday.

Three patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, he said, adding that the number of deaths due to the contagion remained at five.

The total number of cases of infection is now 116. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)