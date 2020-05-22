12 New COVID-19 Cases in Assam; Tally Rises to 222

Guwahati, May 22 (PTI) Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 222, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

All the new COVID-19 patients were already lodged at three quarantine centres in Tezpur, Jorhat and Silchar, he said in a series of tweets.

"Alert ~ Six persons from Tezpur quarantine centre are found #COVID19 +. All of them belong to Sonitpur district," Sarma said.

He said two people from Silchar quarantine centre, one each from Cachar and Hailakandi districts, tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, two more people from Sivasagar districts and staying at Jorhat quarantine centre were also found positive for the deadly virus, Sarma said.

In another tweet, he said, "Two persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +. 1 each from Dhakuakhana & Udalguri."

With these cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 222 in the state, of which 161 are active cases, Sarma said in a tweet.

While four patients have died due to the deadly disease, 54 have been cured and were discharged from hospitals, he added.

Besides, three more have migrated to other states, the minister informed.

During the day, Sarma inaugurated an intensive care unit (ICU) dedicated for COVID-19 patients at Nagaon Civil Hospital.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has set up five zonal screening camps, besides those already existing at the district headquarters and local levels.

Kokrajhar has a zonal screening camp for lower Assam districts, Tezpur for north Assam districts, Jorhat for Upper Assam districts, Guwahati for Central Assam districts and Silchar for Barak Valley districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)