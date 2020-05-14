12 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K; Number Rises to 983

Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) Twelve more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in the union territory to 983, officials said.

"12 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Thursday," the officials said.

They said while eight cases are from the Kashmir Valley, four are from the Jammu region.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 983.

"Of these, 882 are in Kashmir, while 101 are in Jammu region," they added.

The officials said there are 487 active cases in the union territory -- 445 in Kashmir and 42 in Jammu -- while 485 patients have recovered.

The UT has witnessed 11 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

