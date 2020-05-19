12 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): 12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday."12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Kerala today. Out of the 12 cases, four are returnees from abroad while the remaining eight persons have come from other states," said CM Vijayan.He added: "The total positive cases stand at 642 which includes 142 active cases."According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

