120 Active COVID-19 Cases in WB, 7 Deaths: State Health Dept

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday informed that there are total 120 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the coronavirus in the state.The state health and family welfare department in a bulletin said a total of 3081 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.Presently, there are 439 people admitted to hospital in isolation wards and 1956 people have been discharged.With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)