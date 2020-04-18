1,200 Bottles of Illicit Liquor Seized from Truck in Haryana During Lockdown

Chandigarh, Apr 18 (PTI) The Haryana Police seized 1,200 bottles of illicit liquor in Kaithal district on Saturday when the consignment was being smuggled in a truck during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Police also arrested the driver and the helper of the truck and seized the bottles which were packed in 100 cartons.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (driver) and Rajbir alias Pola, a spokesperson of the police department said here.

He said that a police team on lockdown duty was present at a check barrier on Dhand road in the district.

When the team signalled a truck coming from Kaithal side to stop, its driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Police team chased the vehicle and intercepted it about 5 km away from the check point and arrested both the accused.

The illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized from the truck, he said, adding the accused failed to produce any permit or licence in this regard.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and under the Excise Act had been registered against the accused and further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson said.

In another incident on Saturday, the spokesperson said Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons from Rohtak district and seized 2.1 kg heroin from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Manjit alias Kalia, a resident of village Prem Nagar in district Bhiwani, and Sandesh Kumar alias Golu of village Kanwari, presently residing at Friends Colony, Bhiwani. Both accused were arrested by a team of STF Hisar.

STF had got a tip-off that two persons in a car in the district were on way to deliver heroin to their contacts.

The police team nabbed the two accused at a barricade near Kharawar police post, he said.

He said the accused were driving the car on the roads in violation of the lockdown rules.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at IMT Rohtak Police Station. A detailed probe is on to identify the others involved in this racket of drug-peddling, he said.

