1,294 COVID-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh stand at 1294, said officials on Tuesday."Till now, there are 1294 positive cases of COVID-19 in the State including 1134 active cases and 140 discharged," said State Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the lockdown situation in the state and directed senior officials to conduct more COVID-19 testing.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 18,601, including 14,759 active cases. So far, 3,251 patients have been cured and discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

