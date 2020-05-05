13 New COVID-19 Cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 5 (ANI): With 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Chandigarh today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 115, said the Chandigarh Health Department on Tuesday. "13 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of cases rise to 115 and one death so far," said the Chandigarh Health Department in a bulletin. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 46,711 after 3875 new cases, and 194 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.The tally includes 31,967 patients who are active coronavirus cases and 13,160 patients who have been cured/discharged.The tally also reports 1,583 deaths due to the deadly virus so far. (ANI)

