13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): With 13 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of positive coronavirus cases stands at 836, as per the official health bulletin on Friday.Out of the 13 cases, 12 patients are from Kashmir while one is from Jammu.The bulletin also informed that four more patients -- one from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division -- have now recovered from the infection. The tally of recovered patients is now at 368 of which 313 are from the Kashmir division and 55 from the Jammu division.According to the bulletin, a total of 459 patients are active coronavirus cases of which 13 are from Jammu and the remaining 446 are from Kashmir.There were no new deaths reported on Saturday; the death toll currently stands at 9.With 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The total number of active cases in the country now stand at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847. The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry. (ANI)

