13 Vultures Die After Eating Pig Carcass in Bengal

Jalpaiguri (WB) Apr 13 (PTI) Thirteen vultures have died after eating the carcass of a pig in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, forest officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Mohitnagar area of Jalpaiguri town near Karatoya river, they said.

The forest department is probing to ascertain the cause of the deaths of the vultures, the officials added. PTI

