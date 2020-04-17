13-year-old Girl's Charred Body Found in West Tripura District

Agartala, April 17 (PTI) The charred body of a 13- year-old girl was found near her house in the Durgabari area in West Tripura district on Friday, police said.

Around 6.30 am the girl told her mother that she was going to the washroom, which is a bit far from the house, but she did not return, said Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder.

"The family members started looking for her as she did not return even after three hours and found the body about 150 meters away from the house," the officer said.

Most part of the body was burnt, she added.

Her father runs a small fast food joint at a nearby market. It is yet to be understood if it was a case of suicide or something else. Investigation is on and we are waiting for the postmortem report," the officer said.

On March 13, the charred body of a 23-year-old woman was found at a paddy field in the same district.

Her father had alleged that a neighbour, a driver by profession, raped and burnt his daughter to death, police said.

The accused driver has been arrested.

