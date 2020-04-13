133 Bhutanese Students Stranded in Punjab Sent Back

Phagwara, Apr 13 (PTI) A total of 133 Bhutanese students stranded in Punjab due to a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 were airlifted to their country through a special flight from Amritsar on Monday, officials said.

The students were studying in different parts of the state, they said.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the students, who had been stranded in their hostels, were allowed to leave for Bhutan through a special flight arranged by the Bhutanese government only after getting tested for the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)