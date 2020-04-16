14 Kashmir Residents Head Home After Quarantine Period Ends in Amritsar

Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) Fourteen people, including nine medical students, who were quarantined in Punjab's Amritsar for nearly a month after arrival from Pakistan, were sent back to their homes in Kashmir valley, officials said on Thursday.

"We thank the governments of Punjab and J&K for best possible arrangements and accommodations in Amritsar. We are happy that we are going back to our homes," Mustaq Ahmed of Srinagar, who had arrived in Amritsar from Lahore in Pakistan last month, said.

As many as 14 Kashmiris including nine medical students arrived in Amritsar via Wagah border from Pakistan on March 19 and sent to quarantine by the state authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This group was sent in a vehicle from Amritsar by the Punjab government and were recieved by the Jammu and Kashmir officials at Lakhanpur inter-state plaza in Kathua district and were subjected medical checkup, they said.

They were sent to Kashmir valley in a bus escorted by a security vehicle, they said.

The travellers expressed happiness upon arriving in Jammu and Kashmir and began their journey back to their homes in Kashmir after undergoing the nearly month-long quarantine period.

