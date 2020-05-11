14 More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, State Tally Reaches 391

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 11 (ANI): 14 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 391, said the state Health Department."14 new coronavirus cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 391," said the Health Department.Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

