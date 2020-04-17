14 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in J-K; Total Climbs to 328

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Fourteen people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total in the Union territory to 328, officials here said.

All the fresh cases are in the Kashmir Valley, they added.

The officials said the total number of cases in Kashmir stood at 274, while Jammu division has reported 54 cases so far.

There are 281 active cases in the Union territory as of now, while five patients have died and 42 have recovered, they added.

More than 59,000 people are under surveillance in the UT, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation, the officials said.

