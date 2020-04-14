14,000 Teams of 'corona Foot Warriors' to Spread Awareness, Conduct Surveillance in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 14,000 teams of 'corona foot warriors' have been created to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 and conduct surveillance among other works. "We have created 14,000 teams of corona foot warriors, who will visit households across the national capital. They will visit houses in the containment zones to spread awareness regarding corona, conduct surveillance, and isolation and many other tasks," said Kejriwal."We are also using 60 machines for the sanitisation in Delhi out of which 10 machines are from Japan," said the Chief Minister, adding that he would go to review a few containment zones."We have also started a plan to provide Rs 5,000 each to public service drivers," he added.Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown, which was necessary. Otherwise, the COVID-19 would have spread rapidly. The citizens of Delhi have followed the rule of lockdown with great courage. If we follow these rules for the next two to three weeks, I hope that we'll get rid of the coronavirus," said Kejriwal. He said the containment zones have also been created in the national capital in the past few days, which means that the areas having three or more COVID-19 positive cases are sealed and sanitised."In the past few days, COVID-19 cases rose significantly. On April 9, 51 cases were reported, 183 on 10th, 166 on 11th, 356 on 13th. In the last two months, many foreigners came to Delhi from the affected nations. One more incident took place here--of Markaz. This too caused additional burden," said Kejriwal. The Delhi Chief Minister said that amid such a difficult time, some people are trying to spread hatred between the communities. "I feel sad that amid such a difficult time some people are trying to spread hatred between Hindu and Muslim. People post videos on social media to spread hatred among the people. This is not only against nature but such people are also betraying the nation," said Kejriwal. The country will move forward when the people of all religions and all castes work together, said Chief Minister Kejriwal.So far, Delhi has reported 1,510 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

