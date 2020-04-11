14,000 Yaba Tablets Seized, 2 Arrested in Bengal

Malda (WB), Apr 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 14,000 Yaba tablets seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a car, without a registration number, moving towards Hilli near the India-Bangladesh border was stopped during vehicle checking and two persons were arrested and the contraband drugs seized, a police officer said.

Both the accused, residents of Hilli in South Dinajpur district, have been booked under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he added.

