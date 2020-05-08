15 More COVID-19 Cases in Telangana, State Tally Reaches 1,122

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 (ANI): 15 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Telangana, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,122 on Friday, the state Health Department said.Among the new cases, three people have a travel history to Mumbai. "We are conducting testing of all the people who are coming from other states to Telangana. In Telangana till now 1,122 COVID-19 cases reported in which 693 patients are completely cured and discharged from the state-run hospitals," said the Health Department on May 7. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 400. (ANI)

