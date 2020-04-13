15 More Test Positive in Bengal, Total Active Cases Now 110

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) At least 15 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported from different parts of West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 110, the health department said on Monday.

With no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll due to the disease remained at seven.

The total number of infected people in the state went up to 137, though the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare put it at 152.

