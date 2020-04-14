16 New Coronavirus Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Rises to 80

Noida (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 80, according to officials.

The western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi is among the 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh where hotspots have been sealed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"On Monday, results of 244 samples were obtained of which 228 were negative and 16 positive. Total cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 80," district surveillance officer Sunil Dohare said in a late night statement.

'Thirteen patients have so far been cured, while another nine will be discharged from hospitals on Tuesday," the officer added.

