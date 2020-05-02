17 BSF Jawans Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): After the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recorded 127 cases of COVID-19, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that 17 BSF personnel have been tested positive. According to the force, seven personnel, among the 17 who tested positive, were performing duty with Delhi Police."The seven BSF personnel have tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi today. All of them were in duty with the Delhi Police. Personnel from a company were deployed in Jama Masjid/Chandani Mahal area," BSF said.According to a press statement, the BSF claimed that five more BSF personnel have been found COVID-19 positive from the BSF hospital RK Puram ward. "Few critically ill patients are admitted here, who visit different super speciality hospitals from this ward. One such kidney patient, who visits an outside super speciality hospital for dialysis, have been found positive on April 29. Two other BSF personnel suffering from cancer, who visit a cancer speciality hospital, from the BSF hospital ward, were found positive on 30th April," BSF said.Other patients admitted in BSF hospital ward with the above patients, their attendants, nursing staff have been quarantined and tested. Out of them, five more positive cases have come on Saturday. Two other BSF personnel have been found positive in Tripura. (ANI)

