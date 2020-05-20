174 Coronavirus Patients Found in Pune District, 14 Deaths

Pune, May 20 (PTI) Pune district reported 174 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 4,544, while the death toll reached 235 after 14 people, highest in a day,succumbed to the infection.

Of the 174 cases, 150 were detected in Pune city, seven inPimpri Chinchwad and 17 in cantonment and rural areas, said a health official.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and ruralareas is 3,932, 234 and 378, respectively.

