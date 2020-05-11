174 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported in Rajasthan Today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): Five deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajasthan on Monday, as per information provided by the state Health Department.According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 3,988, including 1,551 active cases. 113 deaths have been reported so far. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is currently at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases of the virus.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

