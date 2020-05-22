1,751 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Mumbai, 27 Deaths

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 1,751, which took the city's tally of cases to 27,068, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Earlier, the hightest one-day surge was recorded on May 17 when 1,571 new patients had been found.

Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 909, the BMC said.

329 COVID-19 patients were dicharged from city hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recovered patients to 7,080.

