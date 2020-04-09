18 Coaches in ER's Malda Division Turned into Isolation Wards

Malda (WB), Apr 9 (PTI) The Malda division of the Eastern Railway has converted 18 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients or those suspected to have contracted the disease, a senior official said here on Thursday.

The division's workshop was asked to turn 30 coaches into isolation wards, of which 18 had already been prepared to host patients, the official said.

Each coach, equipped with oxygen cylinders and other medical facilities, has a capacity to accommodate up to 16 patients - two persons in one coupe - divisional railway manager Jyotindra Mohan said.

All 30 coaches will be ready by April 10, Mohan said, adding that non-ac sleeper coaches have been utilised for the purpose.

