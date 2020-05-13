18 Held for Defying Lockdown on Wednesday, 6,182 Arrests So Far: Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 13 (PTI) Eighteen people were held across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying the coronavirus-induced lockdown, pushing the number of such arrests to 6,182, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, challans were issued to 342 vehicle owners and 16 vehicles were impounded for the violation, they said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which falls in the red zone category, even as lockdown restrictions continue, prohibiting normal movement in this western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi.

Districts across the country have been classified as red, orange and green zones on the basis of incidence of COVID-19 cases, among other factors. Those with a high caseload are marked as red zones.

"Five FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 18 people arrested. A total of 950 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 342 of them, while another 16 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

As many as 6,182 people have been arrested till 7 pm on Wednesday for defying the lockdown since it came into force here on March 23, according to police data accessed by PTI.

So far 1,661 FIRs have been registered and 7,271 people booked for violation of the lockdown. Challans have been issued to 26,228 vehicle owners and 1,292 vehicles have been impounded for violation, the data showed.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi, except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 17, coinciding with the duration of the lockdown announced by the Centre.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meets, protest marches and processions have been banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of the IPC, officials warned.

As of Wednesday, 236 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the district, including three deaths, while 143 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to official data. PTI KIS

