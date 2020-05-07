18 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Samples of 3,429 people were collected for COVID-19 in which 18 have tested positive, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) said on Thursday.After the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 793."J&K breaks the 3000 tests a day barrier- 3429 samples tested; 18 positives detected. Total positives now 793- Jammu 68; Kashmir 725. Our positivity rate 2.1%; Mortality rate 1.13%," Kansal tweeted. (ANI)

