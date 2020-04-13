19 New Coronavirus Cases in AP; Tally Rises to 439

Amaravati, Apr 13 (PTI): Showing no signs of abating, the COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in Andhra Pradesh, adding 19 since Sunday night and taking the overall tally to 439 by Monday evening.

While 12 cases tested positive from Sunday night to Monday morning, another seven were added during the day, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Guntur district has now taken the top spot in the state with 93 cases, with the addition of 11 since Sunday night, the bulletin said.

Kurnool district has now fallen to the second place with 84 cases.

Guntur and Kurnool districts had the largest number of delegates who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month.

Four fresh cases were added in SPS Nellore district, taking the total to 56.

Overnight, two cases were added in Chittoor district and one each in Krishna and West Godavari.

With 12 patients discharged and seven deceased in the state so far, the number of active cases touched 420, the bulletin said.

So far, since the Corona outbreak, a total of 8755 blood samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh, of which 8,316 turned negative.

