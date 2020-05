Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.The liquor cases were recovered from the tanker. An investigation is underway.More details are awaited. (ANI)

