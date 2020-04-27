190 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Delhi Today

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The national capital on Monday reported 190 new cases of coronavirus taking the count of cases to 3,108. According to a media bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services, the Government of Delhi, "190 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today. Taking the total number of positive cases to 3,108."The total deaths stand at 54 in the national capital and 877 patients have recovered. Active cases till date are 2177, said the media bulletin. (ANI)

