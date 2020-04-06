191 Cases Registered, over 3700 People Detained for Violating Lockdown in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Over 190 cases were registered and 3,728 people detained in the national capital on Monday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 191 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 3,728 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 376 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 733 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 55,330 people have been detained so far for violating order under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, police said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

